Sorry not sorry! After Farrah Abraham got backlash for sharing her vaginal rejuvenation procedure on social media, the Teen Mom OG star seemed unfazed by critics while attending the 2017 MTV VMAs with her daughter Sophia.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“My lady parts are happy,” Abraham, 26, shared at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27. “I don't know. I just like to share things, especially if it's good and health related and I don't know. Today though it's just about fashion, Sophia and I'm just proud of this little baby boss.”



The sex tape star said she doesn’t let online haters get to her, and hopes to be an example for her daughter, 8. “I think it's just best to ignore negativity and only welcome positivity in your life and I think that shows for Sophia and hopefully myself over the years and I'm just really happy about that,” Abraham continued.



As for how she helps build her daughter’s self confidence, she explained, “I would say I do that by complimenting her and making sure she feels secure — whether it's with her eyebrows or whatever it may be.”



The reality star was slammed for waxing and plucking her daughter’s brows in January 2013, when she was just three years old. Abraham defended her decision on Twitter, saying, “Unibrows are not sacred! Do the right thing tweeze no matter what age.”



In addition to her recent vaginal procedure, Abraham has previously undergone cosmetic surgery to alter her nose, chin and breasts.

