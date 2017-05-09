Farrah Abraham visited the grave of her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, on Monday, May 8, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The Teen Mom OG star, 25, shared a photo of the grave surrounded by flowers, a stuffed animal and two baseball bats. “Happy Birthday Daddy Derek! We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us,” Abraham captioned the photo.



Happy Birthday Daddy Derek! We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us ❤️ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 8, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Underwood was killed in a car crash after his vehicle skidded out of control and crashed into a pole on December 28, 2008, just two months before Sophia, now 8, was born on February 23, 2009. Abraham was not on speaking terms with Underwood at the time of his death.

The reality star opened up about her ex’s tragic death in her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, and recalled the phone call she received letting her know about the accident. “I got off the phone and tried to calm down, but my mind was racing. Derek was the father of the baby I was carrying inside me. He was my first love, my only true love,” she wrote. “Now Derek was gone forever, and so was my happy ending.”

