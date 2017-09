Farrah Abraham Will Not Be Attending Her Mom's Wedding (RADAR Online)



Dating Algorithms May Not Find Your Perfect Match (Men's Fitness)

Everything You Need to Know About'True Detective' Season 3 (OK! Magazine)

Carly Rae Jepsen's New Video Will Make You Want to Dance (Star Magazine)

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.