Debz OG is not mincing words! Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, slammed her daughter’s Teen Mom OG costar Maci Bookout in a new interview, suggesting that the 25-year-old mom of three should dial down on her drinking. See what she had to say in the video above.

The Being Debra star and aspiring rapper stopped by BestProducts.com on Thursday, April 13, for the site’s Shot Topics Facebook Live segment. During her chat with the site, she played a game called “Debz Says” — in which she sounded off on the cast of TMOG — and did not hold back when the time came to share her thoughts about Abraham’s nemesis Bookout.

“Maci, yeah, well I would recommend that if we’re gonna get pregnant anymore, we cut back on the beer consumption,” Danielsen bluntly offered, pointing to Bookout’s penchant for having a good time.

As fans of the long-running MTV series are well aware, the Bulletproof author enjoys kicking back with a beer or two when she gets the chance. Prior to tying the knot with Taylor McKinney last October, Bookout — who shares daughter Jayde, 22 months, and son Maverick, 10 months, with her husband, and 8-year-old son Bentley with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards — celebrated her last moments as a single lady with a wild weekend (full of cocktails and male strippers!) in Las Vegas, which was documented on TMOG.



Bookout wasn’t the only 16 and Pregnant alum Danielsen took aim at. Asked her opinion about Abraham’s other reality TV foe Catelynn Lowell, the Mom and Me Foods cofounder told BestProducts.com that the Michigan native, 25, is “two-faced.” She also said that Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans needs to “reset her priorities in life,” but applauded Amber Portwood (who infamously fought with Abraham, 25, on the explosive TMOG season 6 reunion) for the strides she’s made since her release from prison in November 2013.



“I’m actually very proud of Amber. I think she works really hard. I think she’s been through a lot in her life that would cause anybody tremendous pain,” she explained on Shot Topics. “But I think she’s an overcomer.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV for its seventh season on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

