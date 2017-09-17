While most of Us will be watching the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards from home, tons of celebrities will be attending in person. Emmy nominee Felicity Huffman exclusively tells Us Weekly how she and husband William H. Macy, who is also nominated for his role as Frank Gallagher in Shameless, plan to prepare for the big night.

“Our pre-show ritual is to take a run. Then I get into hair and makeup for about 20 hours and he plays the ukulele while I’m doing that. He gets ready about 15 minutes before,” the American Crime actress, 54, shared.

“Then our post-show ritual is usually … we both lose. By about 5:30 p.m. we go, ‘Well, we lost!’ Then we go out to dinner together,” the Georgia Rule star joked. “We go to this restaurant called Mozza. That’s our tradition.”

The couple also prepare for events by nurturing their bodies. “We try and eat healthy, but like everybody, we’re stressed and we’re busy and now the kids are teenagers, so they have after-school activities and sometimes we can all sit down for dinner and sometimes for breakfast. I try and have a really healthy meal schedule and really healthy things in my kitchen. But again, diet and sleep are the first line of defense, but everybody in my house does take a probiotic,” Huffman, who has partnered up with Renew Life Probiotics, revealed. “Sometimes I have to chase my teenagers around like, ‘Did you take it?’ Everybody in my house does.”

The actress trusts her gut to make important decisions. “When I’m acting, it always feels like I’m on the edge and that I’m going to make huge mistakes … everyday feels like a new gutsy moment to me. Being present takes guts, I think. I think being present in your life takes guts. There is a phrase that says, ‘your mind can fool you, your heart can trick you, but your gut can never lie.’ I think that is the reason they call it your second brain,” the Transamerica actress said.

Huffman and Macy, who met working at the Atlantic Theatre Company, look to each other for input concerning their respective roles. “I run everything by him and he works on everything with me and I think vice versa. He probably gives me more help than I give him. There were two things; one was the movie Transamerica. I would call him all the time going, ‘I’m just about to shoot this scene. I’m not exactly sure what I’m doing,’” the Desperate Housewives star told Us. “The other was when I was breaking down the pilot of American Crime and trying to figure out the trajectory of that character. He really gave me my north star for that for the first season of American Crime.”

Speaking of Desperate Housewives, does Huffman see herself starring in a revival of the hit ABC show?

“I don’t think so. I think we really … we used up all the narrative that we could. I think it would be called Desperate Old Bitties now and I don’t think anybody would be interested in that,” she quipped.

Huffman and Macy just celebrated 20 years of marriage. The actress appreciated hitting that milestone with the Door to Door star, also telling Us, “Twenty is significant. You can’t pasteurize, you can’t water down 20. I feel really celebratory. I still get a thrill when he walks in the door and I just admire and love him so much. I’m really grateful.”

