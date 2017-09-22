Fergie broke down in tears on Friday, September 22, while promoting her sophomore album, Double Dutchess, on the Today show.

The singer, who announced her split from husband Josh Duhamel last week, wiped away tears after finding out that her new album is No. 1 on the iTunes albums chart.

"What?" Fergie asked, as she covered her mouth with her hands. "Oh my God, really? Thank you! Thank you everybody. Oh my God, I worked so hard."

"I'm losing it," she said, laughing. "I'm crazy losing it."

Earlier this week, Fergie exclusively told Us that there are "emotional songs" on Double Dutchess such as "Love is Pain" and "Save it Till the Morning."

WATCH: @Fergie couldn’t believe that her new album is #1 on the iTunes album chart! #DoubleDutchess pic.twitter.com/mc966AMxFE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 22, 2017

"It went deep," she told Us at the Tuck Room in NYC on Wednesday. "A lot of them took very much from autobiographical experiences and the video and visuals got to play with larger than life, movie magic. It’s a lot of hard work."

Gary Gershoff/WireImage.com

Fergie and Duhamel, 44, are parents of son Axl, 4, and were married for eight years. The former couple released a joint statement about their split on September 14. "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they told Us. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source revealed that "friends have been expecting them to split for a while now," and noted that "they just grew apart."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!