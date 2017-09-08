Baby No. 2? Fergie stopped by 103.5 KTU radio station and addressed rumors that she and husband Josh Duhamel are planning to welcome a second child into their family. The “Clumsy” singer appeared on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning show on Friday, September 8, to talk about her upcoming album Double Duchess and gave some insights into what her family life is really like.

“I’ve heard so many rumors about all of that,” she said in regards to speculation that the longtime couple is looking into adoption. “I have no idea what’s in the future. Right now, I just turned all my videos in yesterday to everybody. It’s like I’m birthing a different kind of baby. I feel like I’m birthing this thing out. It didn’t come from my belly but it came from my soul.”

Fergie welcomed her son Axl, 4, in 2013, four years after marrying the Safe Haven actor, 44, in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, in January 2009.

The singer also revealed that she keeps her marriage fresh by keeping things fun and playful. “I have an Axl-safe costume closet where I have all my superhero stuff. That one doesn’t have a combination. I do have one that’s locked that’s a little bit more mature,” Fergie admitted. “I run around my house like I’m a ninja pirate or I’m super girl meets bat girl. We run around the house and you would be surprised."

She added: "When I say work hard, play hard…it used to be play meant going out to the clubs and all of that, but that’s once in a great while I get to do that. I love it and I do it up, but most of my play hard is dressing up like a ninja princess or a pirate or any costume.”

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer, 42, is set to release her album on Friday, September 22, along with visuals for every song, which will be out in iPic theaters for one day only on September 20. While it was originally reported that Fergie had left her group Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am set the record straight and said she was actually only taking some time to focus on her solo project.

“I wish I could do a Black Eyed Peas album and a Double Duchess album at the same time and be on tour. There’s just not enough time in the day,” the Grammy winner said about a future reunion. “You know I’m a mommy and I’ve got to sleep sometimes and work out."

Fergie's full KTU interview will be available on the radio station's YouTube page on Monday, September 11.

