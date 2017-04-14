Jackie Hoffman was once fired from three jobs in one day, but a lot has changed since her 20s! Currently giving an Emmy-worthy performance as Mamacita in FX’s Feud, Hoffman is prepping for opening night in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway on Sunday, April 23, and will recur on Difficult People on Hulu later this year. The 56-year-old comedy maven shared 25 things you don’t know about her exclusively with Us Weekly.

1 When I was in my 20s I got fired from three temp jobs in one day!

2. My first acting job was in Hershey Park doing a show six times a day.

3. When I was filming the Gilmore Girls reboot, one of the original cast members kicked me out of his chair. Not mentioning names.

4. I have a license, but don't want to drive. I took Ubers for five months while filming Feud!

5. The only thing that can take me out of depression is looking at and preferably petting a dog, but I'm too lazy to get a dog.

6. I have amblyopia so only have use of one eye.

7. If I listed all my medical conditions I'd have a lot more than 25 things!

8. I performed on a gay cruise.

9. I had to have math tutors all through school.

10. I still can't balance a checkbook.

11. I have a landline.

12. My first celebrity crush was Michael Cole from the Mod Squad. Google it!

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

13. My first computer was the Apple iBook Blueberry Clamshell.

14. I had to do a Shakespeare soliloquy to audition for college acting program, and I forgot everything after the first line.

15. I was in the Second City comedy group and toured with Steve Carell. I have a picture of us together in the shower (wearing pajamas).

16. I had a chance to see Hamilton when it was at the Public Theater but I thought $127 was too expensive.

17. I did a play with Sarah Paulson and Bobby Cannavale about a couple who sell their children.

18. I don't like cats but I have a lot of Hello Kitty stuff.

19. Closing umbrellas frightens me because I'm always afraid I'll get my finger caught.

20. I remember music and lyrics to every commercial jingle I heard as a child.

21. Matthew Broderick saw me yelling at my husband and said to my husband, “Good luck.”

22. I once accidentally locked my husband out on the terrace before I went to do a show. It was an accident, I swear!

23. I dated a guy who was the mascot for the Oklahoma Sooners and he wore a dog suit. I also dated a sword swallower for three weeks. I'm not making this up!

24. I was the voice of a weed on a commercial for Roundup.

25. I made out with a guy who was in his 90s in a skit for Conan O'Brien’s show.

Feud airs on FX Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

