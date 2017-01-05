New year, new crew. The four remaining members of Fifth Harmony posed for their first group photo following Camila Cabello’s controversial December exit from the group and shared the stunning image with fans via Twitter on Thursday, January 5.

“Twenty Seventeen,” the group captioned the fierce photo, which showed Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all decked out in red-hot outfits with matching crimson lips. Cabello, 19, was clearly absent from the shoot.



In December, the X Factor alums made headlines after the group issued a statement claiming that Cabello had dropped them without so much as a personal goodbye or a word of warning.



Courtesy of Fifth Harmony/Twitter

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” the statement read. “We wish her well. You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you’ve supported us, you’ve rejoiced and cried with us, you’ve grown with us, and with your love and support, we will continue on.”

Cabello the next day denied that she had exited the group in such an impersonal way, issuing her own statement on her social media accounts on Monday, December 19. “When I turned 15, I had the blessing of being put into a group with four very talented girls,” she wrote via Twitter. “I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true.”



By January, it looked as though Cabello had moved on from the group’s public drama. On Wednesday, January 4, the “Bad Things” singer shared an image of herself in a skimpy white bikini, leaning against a balcony overlooking a river and beautiful sunset. “I LUV CANCUN,” she captioned the stunning shot.

