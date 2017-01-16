This is how they roll now. Fifth Harmony took to social media on Saturday, January 14, to share a photo of themselves getting ready for their first big performance since ex-member Camila Cabello’s contentious departure from the girl group.



The band’s official Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes snap of the four remaining members — Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui — preparing for their upcoming gig at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18.



“Back on the rehearsal grind,” the ladies captioned a group selfie. “Let's do this. ❤️.”



In the pic, Hernandez, 23, and Kordei, 20, pout their lips to make kissy faces, while Jane, 19, and Jauregui, 20, hold microphones close to their chests. Though this is the first candid photo the ladies have taken together since Cabello’s sudden exit from 5H, the new quartet posed for their first official shoot without the budding solo star, 19, earlier this month.



On January 5, the foursome shared a picture of themselves decked out in red-hot outfits standing in front of a matching crimson backdrop. “Twenty seventeen,” the X Factor alums wrote alongside the stunning image in which Cabello was noticeably absent.



Their post came just weeks after Cabello announced in December that she had decided to leave Fifth Harmony. In an ice-cold statement, the girls alleged that they had been informed of the news "via her representatives." The “Bad Things” songstress responded to the note with her own post, in which she said that she was was "shocked" at their statement and saying the group had been aware of her solo plans. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote at the time.



However, the remaining girls in the band — who were all put together by Simon Cowell on season 2 of The X Factor in 2012 — issued a lengthier statement via social media, countering Cabello’s account.



“The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” the “Worth It” singers wrote, adding that Cabello refused to participate in group therapy sessions and ditched meetings meant to discuss the future of the band.



