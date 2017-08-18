Moving on! Fifth Harmony shut down questions about their former bandmate Camila Cabello during an awkward new interview while promoting their first album as a foursome.

The girl group made it clear that they didn't want to discuss Cabello's abrupt departure immediately after journalist Dan Wootton mentioned her name on his Bizarre Life podcast on Wednesday, August 16. "Right now, we're really focused on each other. We're so excited in the now, and we have so much to look forward to," Dinah Jane responded.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media

The podcast host then brought up the Cuba native's previous comment that she felt "sexualized" in the group prior to her December 2016 exit. "We know how hard we worked. We know how our choreography makes us feel and how empowered we feel," Lauren Jauregui replied. "We have our voices, which are incredible and kind of surpass anything else."



Next, Woottoon asked Fifth Harmony if they think they'll ever rekindle their friendship with Cabello, 20. "Can we not?" one of the members was overheard saying as the other girls consulted with their publicist in the background.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

"We want to talk about our new music. We don't want to be shady, man," Jauregui, 21, responded. "We just have better things to talk about."

Fifth Harmony's publicist then interjected, "There's not a problem, but they just addressed it and we only have five minutes left. If we're not going to talk about the new music that comes out in 10 days, we've got to move into that."

Things got even more awkward after the interview ended. Woottoon shared the audio on Twitter and wrote, "AWKS! Fifth Harmony really don't like talking about Camila Cabello. Their diva moment from my Bizarre Life podcast ... I can see why CAMILA couldn't wait to leave."

Jauregui responded with a tweet of her own: "I'm not sure how trying to avoid answering probing questions meant to start drama b/w women is being 'diva'..but thanks for the support."

Fifth Harmony's self-titled third album hits stores on Friday, August 25.



AWKS! Fifth Harmony really don't like talking about Camila Cabello. Their diva moment from my Bizarre Life podcast https://t.co/M4FS3FWcAY pic.twitter.com/RLj1KN8gYy — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 17, 2017

Intro: After spending just one hour recording my new Bizarre Life ­podcast with FIFTH HARMONY, I can see why CAMILA couldn’t wait to leave. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 17, 2017

I'm not sure how trying to avoid answering probing questions meant to start drama b/w women is being "diva"..but thanks for the support😘 https://t.co/rSt9LM40aM — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 16, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!