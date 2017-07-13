Fifth Harmony: We Have 'No Secrets' After Camila Cabello Exit

Moving on. The remaining four members of Fifth Harmony opened up about Camila Cabello's exit from the group in a new interview.

"Let's just say we’re in a better place now — there are no secrets in this circle," Dinah Hansen told Billboard magazine of Cabello's departure.

Normani Kordei added: "I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings."

As previously reported, Cabello, 20, left the group in December 2016 after more than four years to start a solo career. Hansen, Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui later released a statement claiming that they were informed about Cabello's decision by her representatives. Cabello said that she was surprised by their comments, but have nothing but love for them.

Last month, the band revealed why they didn't change their name following the shakeup in an interview with MTV News. "It was obviously a thought, just because it was obviously a prevalent thing that there’s four of us and not five," Jauregui said at the time. "But regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn’t want to change the name."

Since then, the group has released the song "Down" featuring Gucci Mane. "Last year, we all learned a lesson about mental health and making sure you step away from something," Jauregui told Billboard. "It just makes this stronger."

