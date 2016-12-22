Ryan Edwards with his fiancee Mackenzie Standifer

It didn’t really happen at Waffle House! Ryan Edwards recently popped the question to his girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer — and now she’s revealing details of the proposal.



The Teen Mom OG star first confirmed the engagement on December 15 by posting a photo of a diamond ring, which he captioned, “A getting married,” and tagged their location as a Waffle House restaurant.



Standifer, who was introduced on season 6 of the hit MTV show, said Edwards got down on one knee at a much more romantic locale. “I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” she told MTV News. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when he asked.”



While the Tennessee-based couple had discussed marriage before, she said she was totally surprised. Now, they've jumped right into the wedding planning and already have one major detail ironed out. “We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017,” she said. “It’s where [my parents] Jen and Larry got married.”



Standifer has shared her excitement over walking down the aisle via social media too. She posted her own photo of her sparkler on Twitter and added in another tweet, “My left hand just got a little heavier! #HurryUpNovember.”



She will soon become stepmom to Edwards' 8-year-old son, Bentley, whom he shares with his ex Maci Bookout.



Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.

