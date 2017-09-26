Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Fixer Upper fans were devastated on Tuesday, September 26, following Chip and Joanna Gaines’ announcement that the HGTV show will end with season 5 after four years on the air.

“I feel personally victimized and attacked by Chip and Jo's announcement of their last season of Fixer Upper,” one Twitter user wrote. “#demandjustice.”

Another added: “Ya know i really thought today was my day until i got a cnn update that fixer upper will be ending!!!”

The couple, who run their Magnolia real estate company as well as Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, together, announced the surprising news in a blog post on Tuesday. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place," the statement read. "We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment.”

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren't done with Waco," the couple continued. "We aren't done renovating homes. We aren't done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started. Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch."

The fifth and final season of Fixer Upper premieres on HGTV in November.

Read more fan reactions below:





Me when I found out Joanna and Chip are ending Fixer Upper after season 5: pic.twitter.com/4hfT8uEPAC — Morgan Levenhagen (@morganel13) September 26, 2017





Fixer upper is cancelled my life is over — shannon. (@shaannonnmbb) September 26, 2017









When you wake up to news that #fixerupper is ending after season 5... pic.twitter.com/UQW6d7HoVA — Anyssa Dominguez (@AnyssaRaeanne) September 26, 2017





Y'all this damn well better be some of that "fake news".#FixerUpper pic.twitter.com/FLYlrtNKdG — Laryssa Caye Bates (@laryssacaye) September 26, 2017





The last season of Fixer Upper is coming up. Why do I feel like I'm going through a break up. — Sierra Snider (@sierravsnider) September 26, 2017





Me after finding out that this is the last season of Fixer Upper pic.twitter.com/3gYklYRpff — Lil J (@jordiwaddell) September 26, 2017





When you see Fixer Upper is ending and you haven't even had coffee... #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/KdD7wNCGS3 — CGI George Reeves (@UWBio) September 26, 2017





Chip & Joanna just announced that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be their last. pic.twitter.com/SnaK18cvBG — Wes Pendleton (@WesPen_215) September 26, 2017





