Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines took to Twitter on Saturday, August 5, to deny rumors of a split with wife Joanna.

The HGTV star, 42, responded to a fan who wrote that she was “so sick of these ‘stories’ claiming @joannagaines and @chippergaines breaking up,” adding, “They are wonderful together.”

Chip replied to the tweet, writing, “Won’t ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife.”

The home improvement stars, who wed in 2003, met when Joanna was working in an auto shop owned by her dad. Chip, who had previously seen a photo of her on display in the shop, told PopSugar, “I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in January 2016, the contractor revealed that he was the first one to say “I love you.”

“And then I said thank you,” designer Joanna, 39, told Us.

“Yeah, that’s the way cyborgs respond to ‘I love you,’” Chip joked. “She said ‘thank you’ and I was like, ‘I am so freaking sick of this,’ and I grabbed my basketball and I walked home like a 4-year-old.”

Chip — who now shares four kids with Joanna, boys Drake and Duke and girls Ella and Emmie — put a lot of thought into his proposal to the woman of his dreams.

“I didn’t even know he was gonna propose to me and he takes me to a ring shop I’ve never been in, in this small little town, and said there was a concert,” Joanna told Us. “So I’m thinking behind it there were going to a bunch of these people. This man comes out and he’s wearing an apron. He’s like, ‘Welcome to my jewelry shop, you get to design your ring.’ It was very sweet. It completely blew me away.”

