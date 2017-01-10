Family first. Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa posted a video of himself dancing with his kids to Instagram on Friday, January 6, and tagged his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa. The post comes weeks after the pair announced they had separated, months after an explosive fight where the police were called to their home.

“#Dancing with the #stars... No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two. #luckiest man #alive❤️❤️❤️@christinaelmoussa,” Tarek captioned the video which shows him dancing around while holding onto their two kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 17 months.



His post comes after he shared with followers that 2016 was the “biggest defining year” of his life. In a lengthy Instagram caption posted on January 1, the HGTV star reflected on the past year.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I'm ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself,” he wrote. “Today, going into 2017, I've learned I'm much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!”

The Flip or Flop stars shocked fans when they confirmed on December 12 that they had separated after seven years of marriage, following an explosive fight in May.



"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the HGTV stars told Us in a statement at the time. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."



In May, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported to the couple’s home in response to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” One of Christina’s friends told police that she saw Tarek take a gun from his safe before walking out into the woods, but he claimed he was only carrying the weapon to protect himself from “mountain lions and rattlesnakes.”

The pair have since started seeing other people. Christina has reportedly been dating the family contractor while Tarek had a short-lived fling with their former nanny.

And although they've been spending time with their kids together, sources previously told TMZ that Christina has no desire to get back together with her husband. According to the site, the exes are being cordial for the sake of their children.



