Former Playmate Dani Mathers Sentenced for Body-Shaming Woman at Gym

Former Playboy model Dani Mathers has been sentenced to either serve 45 days in jail or 30 days of community service removing graffiti after body-shaming a 71-year-old woman at an LA Fitness gym last July.

According to the Associated Press, Mathers' lawyer Dana Cole says Mathers, who was charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy, has opted for the community service. The model, 30, pleaded no contest and as part of her plea deal will be on three years of probation and can’t snap or post photos of people without their permission.

As previously reported, the 2015 Playmate of the Year was slammed for body-shaming the woman after secretly taking a photo of her naked in a locker room and posting it to her Snapchat. “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either," she captioned the pic.

Mathers said that she had intended to send the Snapchat to a friend. "I've chosen to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know that body-shaming is wrong and it's not what I am about," Mathers said at the time via Snapchat. "It's not the type of person I am."

“She really apologizes from the bottom of her heart for what happened,” defense attorney Thomas Mesereau said on Wednesday. “She never thought this would come out like this. Never intended to hurt anyone.”

Mathers was also ordered to pay the woman $60 to replace a backpack seen in the photo so the woman wouldn’t easily be identified.

