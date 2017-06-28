Nasir Andrews loves baking, DIY craft projects and making slime from scratch. But her classmates wouldn’t know that. The 9-year-old claims she was mercilessly bullied after she started fourth grade at Ardmore Elementary School in Bellevue, Washington. Nasir’s parents, Chantey and Travis Andrews, who moved their family to Bellevue from Georgia in August 2016, tell Us Weekly their daughter was called “servant,” “Nutella,” and “homeless,” because she received reduced-price lunches.

Courtesy Chantey Andrews/Facebook

“Nasir found a drawing of a gun in her cubby with words ‘die die die die,’” Chantey exclusively tells Us, adding that one occasion the rising fifth grader was allegedly choked on the playground. “Nasir has made multiple calls to us at work to be sent home because she has vomited in the restroom in response to the fear and anxiety of being at school. She was breaking out in rashes and hives from stress.”

After months of seeking help from teachers and administrators, Nasir took to social media on June 15 to share her disturbing story. In the three-minute video, posted to Chantey’s Facebook page, a silent Nasir told her heart-wrenching tale, which she wrote on index cards.

Courtesy Chantey Andrews

“As 1 of about 8 black kids at my school I never felt liked, included or respected,” she wrote, while staring into the camera. “At school I was choked, hit, punched in the face, and pushed. Kids take my lunch and snack. I don’t have any friends.” Nasir revealed that her family reported the incidents to the principal, “but I don’t feel like anyone is helping or cares.”

The video, which includes the hashtag #backdownbully, has been viewed more than 5 million times. “Nasir is receiving encouragement from all over the world,” Chantey tells Us.

Us Weekly was unable to reach the Bellevue School District for comment, but they told KIRO 7 in a statement: “We are saddened by the experience shared in the Facebook video you referenced. We are very concerned about the well-being of all of our students. We can assure you that district and central office leaders continue to work with the family to ensure that their daughter and every student at Ardmore is receiving the support they need. The harassment, intimidation, and bullying of any student is unacceptable. In the case you referenced, an investigation into the allegations has been in the process.”

Chantey and Travis have no intentions for any of their three children to return to Ardmore in the fall.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!