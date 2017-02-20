February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Gone but not forgotten. Frances Bean Cobain shared a sweet message to her father, late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, on what would have been his 50th birthday on Monday, February 20.

“Today would have been your 50th birthday,” the handwritten note read. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.” She signed the message “Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

Kurt was found dead by suicide in his Seattle home on April 8, 1994, at the age of 27, when Frances was just 19 months old. The grunge icon was married to France Bean’s mother, Hole rocker Courtney Love. She and her only daughter had a tumultuous and estranged relationship when Frances Bean was a teenager before reconciling in 2015.

Frances Bean is currently seeking the return of one of her father’s guitars from her estranged husband Isaiah Silva. The guitar was used in Nirvana’s emotional MTV Unplugged set, which took place just months before Kurt’s death. The 24-year-old artist filed for divorce from her ex in March 2016, after less than two years of marriage. She is seeking to pay spousal support but to block the Eeries singer from access to her father’s $450 million estate.

The visual artist admitted to Rolling Stone in 2015, while promoting HBO’s documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which she also executive produced, that she wasn’t actually a fan of her father’s music and was sick of hearing about the 90s. “I don’t really like Nirvana that much. Sorry, promotional people, Universal,” she said. “The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.”



