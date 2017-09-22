Francia Raisa Reveals Scar After Donating Kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to best friend Selena Gomez, revealed her scar while lifting weights on Thursday, September 21.

"Happy to be back," the 29-year-old captioned a video of herself in the gym.

Earlier this month, Gomez, 25, revealed that she had to undergo a kidney transplant over the summer because of having Lupus.

"I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery," she captioned a photo of the pair resting in their hospital beds.

"There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," she continued. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Gomez and The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum have been friends for years. "Francia is a wonderful friend with a huge heart. They’ve thought of each other as sisters, and beyond their obvious bond through work and womanhood, they also share a lot through their faith and being Latina," an insider previously told Us. "Francia is incredibly supportive and would provide a shoulder to cry on for any friend in need. She really is a wonderfully special person."

