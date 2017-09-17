Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

1.I have real tombstones set up in my backyard. I have always wanted to live adjacent to a cemetery, and I am making my dream/ nightmare come true.

2. I am opposed to vacations and leisure. I try to make every day a work day. Even if there’s nothing on my schedule, I will try do at least one task that is work-related.

3. My favorite song is “Cybele’s Reverie” by Stereolab.

4. My favorite place in the world is most of Poland.

5. I wish avocados were illegal. I am proudly allergic to them.

6. I have no favorite baseball teams. They all seem like they try their best, and I hope each of them gets to achieve whatever it is they are going for this year.

7. My secret celebrity crush is [now-deceased 1930s film actress] Elsa Lanchester.

8. I wanted to buy Paramount/Viacom, but I never got it together to figure out how that’s done. How does one bid? Even if I didn’t get it, I wanted to at least try.

9. I am immediately disinterested when I hear mountain-climbing stories.

10. My favorite album is Ram by Paul and Linda McCartney.

11. I hate the sun and I hate the beach. Sand gets everywhere and ocean waves are too powerful.

12. The biggest misconception about me is that I talk about Enron a lot. I don’t.

13. My favorite drummer is Keith Moon.

14. My biggest phobia is the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. I saw a ghost there.

15. My favorite guitar player is Lindsey Buckingham.

16. I am iPod classic guy all the way. Great for complete albums.

17. Shipwrecks are my big pet peeve. You can’t steer your ship to the port? It seems like a simple enough job.

18. I could watch Audition, directed by Takashi Miike, over and over again.

19. I boycott restaurants that are too crowded.

20. My favorite Prince album is Sign O’ the Times.

21. Every horse I’ve ever met … I don’t think they care. They always ignore me.

22. My hidden talent is snitching on the mafia while also pretending to be friends with them.

23. Every time I get on a plane, I put on the band Real Estate, then El Perro Del Mar, then some more Real Estate.

24. The Specials playing on Saturday Night Live is the best musical performance I’ve ever seen on TV.

25. I have fangirled over [American painter and illustrator] Joe Coleman.

