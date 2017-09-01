Going strong! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Friday, September 1.

“My husband thinks I’m crazy, but I’m not the one who married me,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 40, captioned a sweet video montage with her hubby on Twitter. “#HappyAnniversary @RealFPJr 15 years.”

Getty Images

The Cruel Intentions actress and the She’s All That actor, 41, met on the set of their 1997 flick I Know What You Did Last Summer and began dating three years later. The A-list couple tied the knot in 2002 and are parents to Charlotte, 7, and Rocky, 4.

During his recent visit to New York to partner with Dunkin Donuts on their Cold Brew Coffee Packs, the cookbook author sat down with Us Weekly to reveal the secret to his long-lasting marriage. “We treat each other with respect, we didn’t just get married because we thought the other was young and hot. I think that sort of crushes relationships a lot. We don’t feel fortunate as much as we feel disciplined in the work. Sacrifice is something that’s required in marriage,” the ‘90s heartthrob explained. “It’s fun being single, right? You can be selfish. When I was single making movies, I would travel all over the world and I didn’t have to think about anybody else’s feelings. Just my career. So if you’re in that mode, selfishness isn’t bad, it’s good. It’s how careers get made. But marriages require a step back from that and a bit of a sacrifice, and our sacrifice I think is maybe the biggest thing that’s made our marriage work.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts

The Scooby-Doo voicer “always knew” that he and Gellar “were going to be together” and get married. “From the first time we kissed, I didn’t go on another date. It was just Sarah,” he gushed. “We were kind of at the right place in our life.”

