Ooh la la! Is Bethenny Frankel a good kisser? Us Weekly Video host Christina Garibaldi recently dropped by NBC’s 30 Rock to play a game of "Truth or Dare" with the stars from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York.

Fredrik Eklund was asked a tough "truth" question: "Which housewife or husband would you make out with?" He revealed, "I’d make out with Bethenny. We actually did. We just kissed on the lips.”

The RHONY star, and Eklund, 40, are pairing up for a new Bravo series, Keeping It Real Estate, which will focus on flipping luxury real estate.

When asked if she’s a good kisser, THE 40-year-old real estate expert added, “She is.”

His MLDLNY costar Steve Gold then asked if there was any tongue involved. “I won’t tell. See, I’m blushing now!” Eklund said of his kiss with his pal. Watch the video above to see him turn red!

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Ryan Serhant, who also stars on MDLNY, got in on the fun, too. “We did the Today show this morning and I know [my wife, Emilia,] was texting me about that. I sent her: ‘I thought I did OK’ and she wrote back, ’You always do well, but you’re hot,’” admitted Serhant, 32.

For more, including the weirdest thing a fan has ever sent, watch the video above!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!