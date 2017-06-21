Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gabourey Sidibe doesn’t need your approval. The Oscar-nominated actress, 34, opened up to ABC News’ Robin Roberts on Wednesday, June 21, about why she rejects weight-loss praise.

The Precious star revealed that it’s “the weirdest thing in the world” when people compliment her for losing weight. “You don’t need to congratulate me on it,” she told Roberts in an episode of the Good Morning America host’s podcast “Everybody’s Got Something.”

“You don’t congratulate me every time I blow my nose. I needed to. It’s my body,” the Empire actress continued. “Mind your own body.”

The Harlem native also condemned those who “want to feel like they have some sort of ownership over your body, even though you’re a stranger." Added the American Horror Story star, "It’s even worse when you’re recognizable like me.”

Although Sidibe recognizes “that people are coming from a good place,” she considers the admiration to be “so misogynistic.”

“We tell women what they need to look like, and what they don’t need to look like,” she explained. “There are plenty of like fat guys or whatever, and no one has ever written think pieces about why they need to lose weight. No one’s ever going to accuse them while they were, you know, on a show promoting their film, that they’re actually promoting an unhealthy diet.”

