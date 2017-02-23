Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union in New Orleans Credit: ExclusiveAccess.net

—Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union enjoyed a His & Hers Pop-Up Experience powered by Fancy.com at the International House Hotel in New Orleans.

—Zoe Saldana laid low and hung out in the far corner of the room at L.A. Confidential’s Winter Issue Party in L.A.

—Selma Blair carried her black and white August handbag as she left Fred Segal West Hollywood.

—Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba and Jen Atkin attended Refinery29's Her Brain Insights Series Presentation at The Honest Company Headquarters in L.A.

—Darren Criss presented Ryan Murphy with the Distinguished Artisan Award at the 2017 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

—Matt Damon attended the after party for the premiere of The Great Wall in the iconic Blossom Ballroom at The Hollywood Roosevelt.

—Snoop Dogg and O’Neal McKnight separately tried out new poses at Russell Simmons’ Tantris yoga studio in L.A.

—Ice Cube picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award at Fusion's All Def Movie Awards at Belasco in L.A.

—Fetty Wap and Rich the Kid gave surprise performances as part of the Igniting The FYRE Tour: New York, a tour of secret private parties leading up to the FYRE Festival, at 1 Oak in NYC.



—Rihanna showed off an all-natural nail look by ORLY on the Grammy Awards red carpet in L.A.

—Bella Hadid looked fabulous in the Misha Collection LBD while attending the LOVE And Burberry London Fashion Week Party At Annabel's celebrating Katie Grand And Kendall Jenner's #LOVEME17 in London.

—Paris Hilton hung out at the Ken Fulk Lounge during NYFW: The Shows.

—Ray J and Brandy posed for a photo at the Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Partnership with Smirnoff vodka at The London West Hollywood.

—Ashley Tisdale hosted a morning dance party with Daybreaker to help launch the new body cleanser DUO at the Hollywood & Highland Center in L.A.

—Sara Sampaio wore Carbon & Hyde Split Huggies to the Marc Jacobs show in NYC.

—Erin Andrews held hands with fiancé Jarret Stoll on the red carpet at An Unforgettable Evening benefiting BCRF in Beverly Hills.

—Josh Henderson celebrated the launch of his highly anticipated new scripted series The Arrangement at a private event at the Sheats-Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills.

