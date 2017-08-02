Not exactly the Stark family reunion we were hoping for. Estranged siblings Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) finally joined arms in their native home of Winterfell after several years on the Sunday, July 31 episode of Game of Thrones.

“I think it’s a major shock for Sansa,” Hempstead-Wright, 18, told Entertainment Weekly of his on-screen sister, who is shocked to discover that her brother has undergone several changes (he is now the mystic Three-Eyed-Raven) and is uninterested in taking back Winterfell. “She’s lost her brother once before when he fell out of that tower, and now Bran’s back but she loses him all over again.”

The HBO star also discussed how much his fictional family has changed throughout the seasons while being separated from each other. “All the Starks have changed so much. Aya is like this ninja assassin. Sansa has been held captive by these tyrannical men and had to become politically cunning herself. But Bran is now this tree-raven-magic thing,” he said.

Hempstead-Wright explained that his character’s newfound identity makes it hard for him to be present in the moment. “Bran is existing in thousands of planes of existence at any one time. So it’s quite difficult for Bran to have any kind of semblance of personality anymore because he’s really a giant computer.”

Fans of the the medieval fantasy series took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the long anticipated reunion.

Bran: "I can never be lord of anything, I'm the three eyed raven"



Sansa: pic.twitter.com/CycyHcyCXi — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) July 31, 2017

Bran was like... pic.twitter.com/vutdpIKmcl — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) July 31, 2017

Bran is like a kid who does a semester in Spain and insists on pronouncing everything properly and drinking red wine at lunch — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) July 31, 2017

Sansa: *close to tears, running to hug Bran*

Bran: 404 emotion not found. #GameOfThrones — lore. (@trxecolorss) July 31, 2017

