Things are looking up for Gavin Rossdale following his painful split from Gwen Stefani in August 2015. The Bush rocker, 51, is releasing a new album, Black and White Rainbows, on March 10.

David Becker/Getty Images

“It’s the rebirth, the relaunch and reset. It’s a restart,” Rossdale tells Us Weekly of the album, his first in three years. “I really believe that there is sort of an energy that makes things collide and work together or not work together. It’s nothing more than an energy and synchronicity. It’s a really great time for me and my boys.”

Rossdale finalized his divorce from Stefani — with whom he shares three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — in April 2016, and although there were dark times, he has come out of it with a positive outlook on life.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Who knew that was possible?,” he says with a laugh. “There’s been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It’s really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don’t know what there is other than that.”

The singer says the split with his wife of 13 years was unexpected and not something he ever planned for. “We’re all products of nuclear families,” he says. “My parents have been married three times each. I’m just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things.”

As for how he got through it, Rossdale alludes to being a fighter. “By just being a McGregor,” he says. “You know, just being McGregor.”

Today, the singer says his priority is his boys. He doesn’t know if he will ever settle down and remarry. “I’m not sure I’ll ever go at it again,” he says. “I’m trying to be a really good dad and make good records and shoot good TV shows.”

As his band hits the road for a U.S. tour beginning in May, Rossdale says his kids will be right there with him. “They’ll come for a couple of weeks if it’s during term of school time,” he says. “It's brilliant, they just love it. They go mad.”

For more of Gavin Rossdale’s interview with Us, check out the next issue of Us Weekly.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!