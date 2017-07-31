Courtesy Gavin Rossdale/Instagram

Taking love to new heights! Gavin Rossdale shared a cute photo with German model Sophia Thomalla while spending time in Nevada on Sunday, July 30.

"Having fun in #Reno," the 51-year-old musician captioned an Instagram pic of the two standing in front of a private plane.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Rossdale has been dating Thomalla, 27, for a couple of months. In May, they were spotted sharing a romantic meal together at Indianapolis' Iozzo's Garden of Italy.

The relationship is Rossdale's first public romance since ending his 13-year marriage with Gwen Stefani. In November 2015, Us broke the news that he had a long-term affair with their former nanny Mindy Mann. (He and Stefani, 47, share three sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.)

The Bush frontman opened up about their split in an interview with The Sunday Times in October 2016. "It's like enough already. I've got to move on. Everyone has got to move on. For me, it's just thinking about the boys and how to prioritize them," he said. "That's the driving force behind everything. You just have to ... I don't know. Somehow you have to put one foot after the other and make it happen."

Stefani, meanwhile, has been dating fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton for nearly two years now.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!