Gavin Rossdale’s recently released seventh studio album reflects on his life after his divorce from Gwen Stefani. The Bush frontman, 51, opened up to Us Weekly about his new music and life as dad to kids Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, at the AKID Easter Egg Hunt at the Lombardi House in Hollywood on Sunday, April 9.



Mike Marsland/WireImage

“My album, Black and White Rainbows, that’s a whole nice new start, new fresh life, new chapters. New beginnings,” the English hunk told Us, adding that when it came time to piece together the album, he also considered his children.

“We listen to hip-hop radio [when we drive to school]. So when I made my new record, I had to make sure that I had songs that they want to sing along to,” he shared. “I do everything to impress my kids.”

Rossdale, who split from Stefani after 13 years of marriage in August 2016, is also helping to teach his older sons, Kingston and Zuma, his trade.

“Me and the older two have the same guitar teacher,” the “Adrenaline” singer shared. “[Kingston] learned my new single. But he’s mainly playing AC/DC and Metallica and they listen to hip-hop, so it’s a cool balance.”

Black and White Rainbows dropped March 10.

