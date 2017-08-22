George and Amal Clooney are taking action after the violence in Charlottesville. The charitable couple donated a $1 million grant from the Clooney Foundation for Justice in partnership with Southern Poverty Law Center to combat hate groups on Monday, August 21.



The Clooney Foundation for Justice was cofounded by the power couple in 2016 to “advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world.” The SPLC is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting domestic hate groups and other extremists.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality. There are no two sides to bigotry and hate,” Clooney, 56, said in a statement to Us Weekly. President Donald Trump had said during a press conference on August 15 that “both sides” were to blame for the violence, when a counter protestor was killed by a supremacist who ran his car into the crowd.

"We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States. What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate," the couple said in a statement.

Besides being philanthropic, the Oscar-winning actor and his barrister wife, 39, are relaxing and enjoying their summer in Lake Como, Italy. The new parents to twins Alexander and Ella enjoyed date night on Sunday, August 20, stepping out hand in hand to Harry’s Bar in Cernobbio.

The lovebirds tied the knot during a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in September 2014, and welcomed their twins on June 6.



