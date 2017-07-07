Big brother and little sister! According to birth certificates obtained by Entertainment Tonight, George and Amal Clooney’s son, Alexander, was born two minutes before their daughter, Ella.



As previously reported, the Oscar winner, 56, and his barrister wife, 39, welcomed the siblings on June 6, 2017. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted carrying the newborns — covered in matching bassinets — off a private jet in Milan, Italy, on July 5.



After selling Casamigos, the tequila company which Clooney co-owns, for cool $1 billion in June, the Oscar winner can certainly afford to charter a jet these days.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

“He’s so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal,” his friend and Casamigos business partner Rande Gerber said of the new parents to Entertainment Tonight on June 23. “The kids are the perfect mix of both George and Amal. They really are so cute.”

“He’s so happy now with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal,” his friend and Casamigos business partner Rande Gerber said of the new parents to Entertainment Tonight on June 23. “The kids are the perfect mix of both George and Amal. They really are so cute.”



Gerber also shared that Amal, 39, is handling motherhood like a pro. “She’s amazing. She’s a natural. She looks beautiful. I mean, they’re doing great,” he added.

Just don’t expect her to be tossing back any tequila shots with her husband right now. “Amal wasn’t drinking it, but George drank her share,” Gerber revealed of how his A-list pal celebrated the sale of their company.

The actor’s dad also gushed over the twins recently. “They’re wonderful, and I’ll tell you this: They’re both very vocal,” Nick Clooney told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 14.



The Ocean’s Eleven actor and human-rights attorney first met in 2013 and got married in September 2014.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!