George Clooney: Amal Sometimes Watches ‘ER’ Reruns!

Paging Dr. Doug Ross! George Clooney admitted that his wife, Amal Clooney, still watches old reruns of his former hit show ER during an interview with Vanity Fair.



“Every once in awhile, Amal — because she didn’t really watch television during that period of time —will see it on TV, usually in Europe,” the 56-year-old actor told the magazine on Saturday, September 9. “And she’ll see it and it just makes us both laugh, because I’ve aged a lot in [the years since]. Yeah, she got me 10 years after that guy, thank god.”



With two newborn twins at home, Clooney confessed that the first-time parents haven’t been getting much sleep. “I’ve never been a big sleeper, but now [Amal and I are] doing it in shifts,” he said. “I feel really guilty because my wife has to get up literally every two hours.”

Sven Arnstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“But I knew what it was going to be,” the proud dad continued to VF. “I will say it is a lot of responsibility, and they are really fun kids.”



The Clooneys welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on June 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. They got married in September 2014 during a star-studded ceremony in Venice after less than a year of dating.



Clooney gushed over his barrister wife, 39, to The Hollywood Reporter in a September 6 interview, saying, “My only doubt was if she thought maybe it was too soon. But there was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat. Immediately, we felt we were just happy and we have been happy ever since.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!