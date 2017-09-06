George Clooney’s whole world has changed since welcoming twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney.

The 56-year-old actor revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the couple never planned to start a family. "It had never been part of my DNA," he said of having children. "We didn't plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn't want them. And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

When they learned that Amal, 39, was pregnant with twins during her first ultrasound, the Suburbicon director was in shock. "He goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one.' And I was like, 'What?' We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake,” George recalled, adding that Amal got pregnant without the help of any fertility drugs.

The Clooneys welcomed the twins on June 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. "It was wild," he said. "You know, everything is conceptual until it's real. It's like, 'Yeah, we're going to be parents, yeah.' And all of a sudden you go: 'Holy s--t. I'm a parent!’"

The pair haven’t gotten much sleep since that day. "We are unrested — we're both unrested, and she's more unrested than me, obviously,” the Money Monster actor said. "But I'm a very good diaper guy, which I didn't know I would be"

Amal chimed in that her husband is a “great father,” but reveals that their family is complete and she’s done having children. “I’m 39,” she said. “I already had them quite late."

The Oscar winner admits that he worries about raising well-rounded kids. "The first thing you think is, 'I hope I don't screw this up.' I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids,” he shared. "I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights. Because that's the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy."

Now that he’s a dad, he’s put his bachelor lifestyle in the past. "That seems like a lifetime ago,” he explains. "Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much s--t for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.