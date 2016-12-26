Gone too soon. Celebrities from all over the world are taking to social media to pay tribute to singer George Michael, who died at his home in England on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

"I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," wrote Elton John as he shared a photo of himself and Michael on Instagram. "My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans."



Peter Still/Redferns

"Farewell My Friend!" Madonna tweeted, sharing a video of her introducing Michael. "Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F--k Off NOW?"



"Uptown Funk" producer and musician Mark Ronson posted several of the former Wham! singer's songs on Twitter, praising Michael's songwriting and explaining that his music was what made Ronson want to make music when he grew up.



"Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. Bye George xx" he tweeted.

James Corden, who filmed his first Carpool Karaoke with Michael in the U.K. years before the segment became a hit on The Late Late Show, tweeted, "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."



"I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. "He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad."



"RIP George Michael," wrote singer Bryan Adams. "I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us."



Lindsay Lohan paid tribute on Instagram: "My love. My spirit and my heart is with you and your loved ones. In your beautiful words — 'I think you're amazing.' You're my friend for saying you would sing at my wedding.... we will speak through our prayers always — i have you as an angel above. I love you darling. Thank you for inspiring so many true people. Angel."

Read more tributes below.

