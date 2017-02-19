George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, took to social media to shut down reports that he has been banned from attending the late singer's funeral.



"Let me make it clear that I'M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE," the celebrity hairstylist wrote on Twitter on Saturday, February 18. He followed up the post by sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of Michael giving him a kiss on the head. "This image says it all," he wrote.

Fawaz's tweets came after Michael's childhood friend Andros Georgiou told The Sun that Fawaz was "not welcome" to attend the burial. "Heaven help him if he turned up," Georgiou added. "Fadi has not been invited to the funeral — the family hate him."

Michael was found dead at the age of 53 at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. Fawaz, who was the former Wham! singer's partner for several years prior to his death, later revealed on Twitter that he was the one who discovered Michael's body, writing, "It's an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx."



Fawaz made headlines last month when a series of tweets posted on his account suggested that Michael had tried to commit suicide prior to his death. Fawaz later said he did not write the messages and that his account had been hacked. Georgiou questioned the tweets in a Facebook post, writing, "Too many questions have come up."

The "Faith" singer's official cause of death has yet to be determined due to an "inconclusive" autopsy, though his longtime manager said in December that Michael died of heart failure.



