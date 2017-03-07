George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner has ruled. According to a statement provided to the Daily Mail, the late pop superstar passed away with a weakened heart and a damaged liver.



"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries," Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said in a statement. "No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

As previously reported, Michael died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day. His manager, Michael Lippman, claimed to The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the star died of heart failure.

In late December, Michael's initial autopsy was found "inconclusive." Police confirmed to Us Weekly that the "Faith" singer's death was being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious."

Michael's longtime boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found the icon's body in bed on Christmas morning. "It’s an xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx," the hairstylist and photographer tweeted at the time.

Fans worldwide, including famous friends, have paid tribute to the former Wham! frontman over the past few months. Elton John honored Michael in concert at in Las Vegas on December 28 while Coldplay's Chris Martin covered one of Michael's songs at the Brit Awards at London's O2 arena on February 22. Adele also honored him during the 2017 Grammy Awards.



