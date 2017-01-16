George Michael’s cousin Andros Georgiou took to Facebook on Sunday, January 15, to weigh in on tweets allegedly posted by the late pop star’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, claiming the “Faith” singer attempted suicide multiple times prior to his death in December 2016.



Although Fawaz later said that his Twitter account had been hacked and he’s never written the messages posted on January 1 that were later deleted, Georgiou addresses some of the claims made in the tweets.



Referring to Fawaz’s assertion that he and Michael were “together 24 hours a day,” Georgiou wrote, “They never lived together. [Fadi] lived at one of Yogs’ [a family nickname for George] in Regent Park. And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve? and WHY did he sleep in the car? … Too many questions have come up.”

The superstar’s distraught cousin continued: “Every day I get more angry at the lies I am reading. I pray that this nobody doesn’t earn a penny from Yog’s death — any money he is offered for his so-called story should go straight to one of Yog’s charities which now you all know how many. He never took any credit — he was in every word the peoples’ hero apart, from being the one of biggest talents this country has ever produced. A true gentleman that lost his way. If only there were not so many YES people around him, he would be alive today.”



Georgiou concluded his Facebook post by insisting that Michael — who was found dead in his bed on Christmas Day at age 53 — did not take his own life. “One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide,” he wrote. “If I was around this would never [have] happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life… I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served.”



As previously reported, Fawaz allegedly fired off a series of tweets earlier this month, suggesting that Michael tried to kill himself prior to his death.

"We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day.." the tweets claimed. "And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE … not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal (sic) till I found him dead in bed."



The celebrity hairdresser later said that he did not write the tweets and told the Daily Mirror that his account had been hacked. "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed," he said in the statement on January 1. "It's a bit scary, to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30 a.m. to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."



As previously reported, Michael’s rep said that the legendary musician "passed away peacefully" at his London home on December 25. Though his longtime manager previously said that the “Father Figure” crooner died of heart failure, his official cause of death has yet to be determined. Thames Valley Police said in a statement on December 30 that Michael’s initial autopsy was “inconclusive,” adding that additional tests will have to be carried out.



