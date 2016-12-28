George Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, shared a sweet Instagram photo in honor of the late singer on Wednesday, December 28, just three days after he found Michael dead on Christmas Day.

“I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx,” Fawaz captioned a photo of them sitting together.



As previously reported, the Wham! frontman died at the age of 53 from what his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, revealed was heart failure. Fawaz told the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph earlier this week that he found Michael in his bed on Christmas Day.



“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch,” Fawaz told the outlet. “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet. Everything was very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas.”

Fawaz and the legendary singer — who came out as gay in 1998 — started dating in 2012. The private couple were spotted holding hands on various outings throughout Europe and were last photographed in Switzerland together in 2015.

Despite reports, Michael’s publicist denied via a statement on Tuesday, December 27, that there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.



“The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death,” a statement to The Guardian read. “Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.”



