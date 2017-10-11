Samir Hussein/WireImage

Georgina Chapman seemingly wasn’t as blindsided by allegations of sexual harassment brought against her husband of 10 years, Harvey Weinstein, as probably assumed.



“This whole situation was deeply upsetting to her, but she isn't completely floored, so it wasn't as shocking as people think it was to her,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He's not a good person.”

Chapman announced she was leaving the former studio exec in the wake of recently published investigative pieces from The New York Times and The New Yorker that detailed several accounts of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein. The reports have encouraged many celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Heather Graham, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, among others, to come forward with their own stories about uncomfortable or allegedly abusive situations with the businessman.

As previously reported, Weinstein, who has vehemently denied rape allegations against him, is checking into a treatment center for sex addiction. Following his treatment, Weinstein hopes to continue to be a part of his family’s life.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”



Amid the scandal, the Marchesa designer, whose Spring/Summer 2018 collection preview has been postponed amid the scandal, is finding comfort in people within her workplace. A source tells Us: “Georgina is feeling so much support from the fashion industry.”

