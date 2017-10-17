Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

On the mend! After being hospitalized following a motorcycle accident that left Gerard Butler with five broken bones in his foot, the actor walked the red carpet on Monday, October 16, at the premiere for his new movie Geostorm.

As previously reported, the 47-year-old actor was hospitalized “more than a week ago” following the accident which took place in Los Angeles. Though it was first reported that he was treated for minor cuts and bruises, Butler told Entertainment Tonight: "I have five fractures in my right foot alone [and] a bunch of stupid stuff, a torn meniscus, but I'll be fine.”

Detailing the accident, Butler said, "I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me, I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit."

Though the injuries didn’t keep him down for long, the 300 star said it “made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out."

This isn’t the first time the action star has been injured. In 2011, he hurt himself in a surfing accident in which a wave "just took me in, and I couldn't get up,” he said on The Graham Norton Show at the time. "I was actually in the ambulance and wanted to go back, which was a little crazy, but it's pretty addictive."

