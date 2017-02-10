A great first date! Gigi Hadid made her debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 9, and opened up about her first date with her boyfriend of more than a year, Zayn Malik.



The 21-year-old supermodel revealed that she was hoping to run into the “Pillowtalk” crooner after her first year walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. “We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show and ended up not coming,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the afterparty.’ He wasn’t there.”

They went on their first date later that week, and the Tommy x Gigi designer couldn’t hold back her feelings. “We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” she said. “We connected really quickly.”



She revealed that the couple bonded over their mutual obsession with viral YouTube sensation Noah Ritter. Hadid continued, “We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos.”



The runway stunner, whose mom is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, also said that her Ellen appearance checked off the third and final item on her bucket list of career goals. “When I moved to New York, I wanted to have a Vogue cover, I wanted to be on the Food Network and I wanted to be on Ellen,” she said. “And I’m on Ellen!”

The blonde beauty, who has appeared on 20 covers of Vogue across the globe, is currently featured on the fashion magazine’s March 2017 cover along with six other models to celebrate the “modern American woman.” Despite its attempt at diversity, Vogue was blasted on social media for only featuring one plus-size model and for all the models having light to medium skin tones.



