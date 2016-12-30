Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong attend the premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Doyle is getting hitched! Gilmore Girls' Danny Strong is engaged to his girlfriend, Caitlin Mehner.

Strong, 42, revealed the news via Instagram on Thursday, December 29. "3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I'd ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out," he captioned a pic of his bride-to-be. "Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns #yes."



Aloha 🌴👙☀️ #Hawaii #bae #vacay #maui #peaceout2016 @strongdanny A photo posted by Caitlin Mehner (@mehns) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

Strong popped the question with a princess-cut diamond ring while the two were vacationing in Hawaii. Mehner posted a cute photo of the actor at the beach on the same day. "#Hawaii #bae #vacay #maui #peaceout2016 @strongdanny," the actress wrote on Instagram.



Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Strong is perhaps best known for starring on the beloved series Gilmore Girls as Doyle McMaster, the editor of the Yale Daily News and a love interest for Paris Geller (Liza Weil). He recently reprised his role in the show's Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.



Strong has had a successful career since his Stars Hollow days too. He is the cocreator of the Fox drama Empire, wrote the TV movie Game Change and Lee Daniels' The Butler and penned the screenplays for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.



