On Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez plays a woman who struggled to balance her sexuality with the purity culture of her religion before she eventually consummated her marriage. Offscreen, the actress, 32, has felt similar personal conflict.

"In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating,” Rodriguez told Bust magazine in its August/September issue. "Oh, my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much!”

Rodriguez, who has been dating actor Joe LoCicero since August 2016, says her past struggle has helped her understand herself, her sexuality and her romantic relationships. "It’s OK to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself,” she said. "And it isn’t bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I’m 32 years old, I’m an adult, I can do that!”



In the interview, Rodriguez also opened up about meeting LoCicero at the gym, months after he acted on an episode of her hit CW series. “He came in through the door and I was like, ‘Good God!’ and I fell into his eyeballs,” she recalled. "On the fourth day [that we saw each other at the gym], he asked me out, and I have been dating him ever since. Now I know what it means to date your best friend.”

Though she often gushes over her love, Rodriguez has had her fair share of bad dating experiences in the past. The Sticky Notes star opened up to Us Weekly last year about her most cringeworthy date. “My worst dating experience is this guy: He took me to this restaurant and kept telling me about how much money he had and how he was paying for dinner,” the Golden Globe winner recalled to Us. “All I wanted to do was say, ‘I could pay for dinner, dude.’ Like, you can’t buy me!”

