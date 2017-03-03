Somebody call TLC’s I Didn’t Know I was Pregnant! Denver Zoo’s oldest female giraffe, Kipele, gave birth to a calf, later named Dobby, on Tuesday, February 28. The birth comes at a time when millions have tuned into a New York Zoo’s livestream of their pregnant giraffe April’s delivery.

Apparently, the Denver Zoo staff had no idea that Kipele, who is on birth control, was pregnant until she went into labor. In a press statement, Brian Aucone, the Denver Zoo senior vice president for Animal Care and Conservation said, “Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he’s here, we’re excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests.”

Dobby, who initially was not nursing, had to be provided critical care by zoo staff, but is now back on track. Aucone added, “Now he’s nursing and we are feeling good about his health.”

The Denver Post reported that the infant giraffe stands at 5-foot and weighs 73 pounds. He is now one of five giraffes, including his 23-year-old mother, to call the Denver Zoo home and he’s the first to be born at the zoo since 2010.

Meanwhile, the Animal Adventure Park in New York is still waiting patiently for the arrival of their highly anticipated newborn giraffe. Jordan Patch, the owner of the zoo, has been live-streaming April since Wednesday, February 22. The livestream was temporarily taken down by YouTube after being reported for “nudity and sexual content.” It was later reinstated on February 24 to the site, and YouTube issued an apology for making “the wrong call.”

