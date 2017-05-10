Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady just took #relationshipgoals to a whole new level. The supermodel told Jimmy Fallon during a recent Tonight Show appearance that she and her husband have a habit of surprising each other with puppies.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC

While talking about their three family dogs and the rescue of their latest addition, Fluffy, Bündchen shared that she adopted Fluffy without telling Brady.

“I told my husband, I’m like, ‘Look, there’s a puppy coming tomorrow,'” she recalled to Fallon. “He was like, ‘What do you mean?'”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

But it’s all fair in puppies and marriage, Bündchen explained, because Brady previously surprised her with their beloved beagle, Scooby Doo.

“He says, ‘I always wanted a beagle and nobody wanted him, so I brought him home,'” Bündchen said of Scooby Doo. “He’s done it to me, so [we’re] even.”

