Swooning! Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Monday, February 6, to congratulate her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, on his team's historic Super Bowl 2017 win.



"Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing," the Brazilian supermodel, 36, captioned a sweet photo of herself nuzzling the four-time Super Bowl MVP, 39. "Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!! #neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmointains #dedication #family #thankyouGod."



As Us Weekly previously reported, Bündchen was thrilled when Brady led the Patriots to a shocking overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, February 5. She was spotted filming herself going wild in the stands at Houston's NRG Stadium and even dropped her smartphone amid the excitement.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The quarterback, who earned a record-setting fifth Super Bowl ring for the win, was also overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears on the sidelines as he kissed his wife, their children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, and his mother, Galynn Brady, who is battling an undisclosed illness. (Brady also has son John, 9, with ex Bridget Moynahan, but it is unclear if John attended the Super Bowl.)

Ahead of Sunday night's championship game, Bündchen shared an adorable Instagram photo of Vivian sitting by the field while wearing a "Brady's Little Ladies" jersey. Later in the day, she posted a picture of herself, Galynn and a group of gal pals in matching "Brady's Ladies" jerseys. She captioned the post, "We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!!"

