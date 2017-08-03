Read Gisele Bundchen's Adorable 40th Birthday Note to Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen shared the sweetest message in honor of Tom Brady's 40th birthday on Thursday, August 3.



The Brazilian supermodel, 37, shared a photo of them together on her Instagram page, writing: “Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence.”

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

“Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life," she continued. "Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!!”

Bundchen and the New England Patriots quarterback often gush about each other on social media. Last month, Brady shared a photo of her on a horse.

“Happy Birthday @gisele,” he wrote at the time. “This has been such a special year and we all love you more than you could ever know! I love this picture because you are in your element...loving life, nature, and your family! We love you. Papai, Jack, Benny, and Vivi.”

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

The couple married in a small ceremony in California in 2009 and are parents of son Ben, seven, and daughter Vivian, four. The athlete is also dad of son Jack, 10, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen and Brady celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary in February.

"I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life. We found each other at the right time. We've been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that's kind of built our relationship so strong,” Brady told Access Hollywood in May 2016.



He added: "We all have our challenges that we face in our life. And it's great to have that rock that you can always lean on that can support you in different ways that you need to."

