Glenne Headly died on Thursday, June 8, her agent confirmed to the Associated Press. She was 62.

The actress was in the midst of filming her upcoming Hulu series Future Man with Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. before she died. No further details about her cause of death have been released.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Headly was an early member of the famous Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She got her big break playing Janet Colgate in 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels alongside Steve Martin and Michael Caine and went on to star in 1990’s Dick Tracy opposite Warren Beatty and Madonna. She also appeared on ER, Monk and HBO miniseries The Night Of.

The Emmy nominee was married to actor John Malkovich from 1982 to 1988. She then married Byron McCulloch in 1993, with whom she shares a son, Stirling.

Many of Headly’s costars and friends took to social media to pay tribute after her untimely death. Martin tweeted,“Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly.”

Jason Alexander, who costarred with Headly in the 2015 Broadway show Fish in the Dark, also expressed his condolences. "I am shocked and so sad to learn my sweet friend Glenne Headley’s passing,” he tweeted. "A beautiful light taken too soon. My love to her family and fans.”

