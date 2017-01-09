Need a new Netflix recommendation? Chrissy Metz, Priyanka Chopra and Simone Biles have you covered! Us Weekly Video caught up with these stars and more on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, to hear about what TV shows and movies they’re watching. Watch the video above to see what they said!

Metz, 36 — who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for her portrayal of Kate Pearson on This Is Us — revealed that The Crown is currently in her Netflix queue. The cast of Transparent, including Amy Landecker, told Us they’re equally as obsessed with the series about British royalty, which took home the award for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for Claire Foy’s role.



Olympic gymnast Biles, 19, said she’s late to the party on The Vampire Diaries, but she’s loving the supernatural CW series. “Everyone on the show is very, very attractive,” she quipped.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Chopra said she doesn’t stick to just one series at a time. “I binge-watch a bunch of shows,” she told Us. “I’m a really big Grey’s Anatomy fan. I do polls and stuff for Grey’s.”

As for must-see movies, the Quantico actress, 34, said 1996’s Jerry Maguire is one she’ll watch over and over. You won’t catch Gael García Bernal with any films on repeat, though. “I would be at the beach!” he told Us.



Watch the video above to see stars reveal where they would keep their Golden Globe and their secrets for getting red-carpet ready!

