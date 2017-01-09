The night didn’t end after the parties! While celebrities flocked to several Golden Globes bashes after the awards show ceremony, some stars elected to keep the night going by playing board games, chowing down on burgers and pizza or spending some quality time with their dogs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

After hitting the party circuit with husband John Legend, Chrissy Teigen snuggled with her dogs in her J. Mendel gown. In a Twitter photo, the model is seen lying on the floor and nearly kissing her bulldog, Puddy, while her other pup, Penny, plays by her feet.



Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard skipped the festivities to play a board game instead. The couple, both still clad in their black-tie attire, challenged each other to a game of Settlers of Catan. “Let the after party begin,” the Bad Moms actress, 36, captioned an Instagram pic. Shepard, 42, added in his own post, “Now the REAL event begins!!!”



Let the after party begin. @daxshepard @goldenglobes @settelersofcatan #GoldenGlobes #settelersofcatan A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker quickly took off her braided hairpieces and the dozens of bobby pins holding her ’do in place after attending the HBO afterparty. “Home. Contents of purse and contents on head and hands. And in ears. Time for a burger and a Moscow mule,” the Divorce star wrote. Shortly after, the Sex and the City alum, 51, posted a photo of a plate with some leftover fries, writing, “Every bite of the burger, gone. And there was a mountain of fries.”

Parker wasn’t the only celebrity craving a late-night snack. Diane Kruger posted a pic of her post–Golden Globes microwavable pizza. “When you get home at midnight and this looks delicious to you,” she wrote. BFFs Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams also ordered pasta after a week of healthy eating before the big red carpet event. “Pt. 1. OR WE HAVENT EATEN CARBS IN AT LEAST A WEEK,” Philipps wrote. In a second pic, the besties dig into the Italian dish. “Pt. 2. OR THIS IS HOW WE DO IT,” she added.



Pt. 2. OR THIS IS HOW WE DO IT. A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

